The Florida football team returned to the practice field Monday for the first day of fall training camp.

Gators coach Dan Mullen held a Zoom call with the media afterwards and praised his players for the maturity they've shown during the pandemic.

“I do think we have guys that love football and want to play football I've seen quite a bit of that," Mullen said. "Guys are taking care of business and doing what we ask them to do, and not just to be able to play, but to be able to play at a high level and to continue to improve themselves.

"We are fortunate that we have been in the program for a little bit. We got to teach that to the guys and they understand. We have raised the bars for their personal expectations that guys have handled this adversity at a pretty high level of working out themselves and being responsible.”

Below are some clips from UF's first practice, courtesy of Gator Vision. The video shows sophomore offensive lineman Ethan White, who started at right guard last season, now taking reps at center with Brett Heggie (left) and Stewart Reese (right) lined up at the guard spots. That could be a combination Florida uses this season.