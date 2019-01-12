GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- One year ago Dan Mullen addressed Gator Nation at a basketball game. He asked fans to have faith that he would bring back the Gator Standard.

One year later Mullen addressed the Gator fans once again. Mullen made his way to the court prior to Florida hoops' game against Tennessee with his side as the second best team in the SEC. But his message was clear, this is just the beginning, but the Gator Standard is not about being second best, it is about being number one.

