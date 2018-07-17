Five-star wing Brandon “B.J.” Boston was a top performer at the Nike Peach Jam last week for Athletes Of Tomorrow (A.O.T.). Although A.O.T. was eliminated after five games, Boston averaged 22 points on 44 percent field goal shooting, eight rebounds and two steals per game.

Florida is one of almost thirty schools to offer the class of 2020 standout who is also hearing from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Duke (no offer yet) consistently.

Rivals.com Krysten Peek caught up with Boston after one of his team’s wins at Peach Jam.