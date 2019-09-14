WATCH: Fraziars tops century mark again, makes several key grabs on Friday
Florida Gators pledge Ja'Quavion Fraziars once again showcased his talents on Friday during a showdown in Marion County between Dunnellon and Vanguard.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound pass catcher recorded six catches for 126 yards and a touchdown against the Knights. One of those catches was an 80-yard reception that resulted in Fraziars reaching pay dirt to give the Tigers a 23-6 lead in the second quarter.
On the other side of the ball, Fraziars recorded a pair of tackles and a pass breakup as Dunnellon (4-0) ended up winning 23-20 on the road to stay perfect on the season.
With his performance on Friday night, Fraziars has 16 catches, roughly 350 receiving yards and six TDs in just four games this season.
While his long TD was the highlight of the night, Fraziars made a pair of important grabs in the fourth quarter that helped prolong Dunnellon's drive.
At the 1:26 mark in the video above, the four-star prospect caught a ball behind the line of scrimmage, broke multiple tackles and helped move the chains on a crucial third-down attempt.
At the end of this video, you can see Fraziars make possibly the play of the game with the Tigers facing a fourth-and-11 in the red zone. Fraziars ran a simple slant route, hauled in the reception and extended his body just enough to pick up the first down.
Gator fans, to check out all of Fraziars' highlights — including some key blocks and tackles on defense — click the video at the top of the page.
