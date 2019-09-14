Florida Gators pledge Ja'Quavion Fraziars once again showcased his talents on Friday during a showdown in Marion County between Dunnellon and Vanguard.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound pass catcher recorded six catches for 126 yards and a touchdown against the Knights. One of those catches was an 80-yard reception that resulted in Fraziars reaching pay dirt to give the Tigers a 23-6 lead in the second quarter.

On the other side of the ball, Fraziars recorded a pair of tackles and a pass breakup as Dunnellon (4-0) ended up winning 23-20 on the road to stay perfect on the season.

With his performance on Friday night, Fraziars has 16 catches, roughly 350 receiving yards and six TDs in just four games this season.