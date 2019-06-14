



Florida Gators commit Ja’Quavion Fraziars has been a familiar face at UF so far this year, and was back on campus again today.

Fraziars, who camped at Florida last weekend, was accompanied by his teammates from Dunnellon High School for 7-on-7 competition on Friday.

During the action, the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder made an incredible catch over Miami (Fla.) Palmetto cornerback Jason Marshall. You can watch the touchdown by clicking on the video above.

A pledge to Florida for over six months, Fraziars has been locked in with the Gators and is actively recruiting prospects to join their 2020 class.

One of the recruits the four-star commit is talking to is Louisiana target Koy Moore, but Fraziars told Corey Bender that there are other players on his radar as well.

"Man, we have the potential to be one of the best classes to ever come to Florida," Fraziars previously told GatorsTerritory. "Me and the other guys are recruiting a lot of people not only in Florida but Texas, the Boot, Georgia and all of that.”

While Fraziars does remain solid with the program, he is still going to take full advantage of his recruitment and make use of his five available official visits.

Fresh off an unofficial to Florida State, Fraziars has OVs lined up to Penn State on June 20 and LSU on July 25. The top 50 wideout in this year’s class is also eyeing a potential trip to Miami.

Even though he is slated to visit other schools, Fraziars maintains that he is not wavering on his commitment to Florida.

“My commitment to Florida is solid as always,” Fraziars previously told GatorsTerritory. “I don’t plan on de-committing and neither do the guys."