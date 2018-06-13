Wednesday was a busy day for Dan Mullen and his staff. The Gators coaches hosted several prospects on campus for not only their Elite One Day Camp earlier in the day, but also for their two overnight camps.

One of the athletes participating in the quarterback camp is very familiar to Gator Nation, Jalon Jones.

“It’s my second day out here,” said the Florida quarterbacks commit. "I had a great first day here. I have been here since 11 o’clock yesterday (Tuesday).”

The 2019 signal caller is set to remain in Gainesville until Saturday. The Baltimore (Md). St. Frances Academy playmaker participated in several drills during Wednesday evening’s portion of camp, receiving plenty of attention from not only quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, but from Florida head coach Dan Mullen as well.

“Working out with coach Brian and coach Mullen [stood out about camp]. It’s been a while since I had coach Mullen teaching me,” Jones explained. “He showed me a few things to do differently. I am very appreciative with what he is showing me.”

This is the first time Jones was on campus since committing to Florida back in April.

“It’s great. Once people find out that I’m a quarterback commit to Florida, I mean they are good people down here so they are going to treat me fine, but knowing that I am a football player that is coming here in the future, I appreciate how I have been treated so far.”

This visit has also allowed Jones to learn more about the players.

“I’m starting to build some good relationships with everybody."

While the camp continued outside on the practice fields, the Gators football team were working out together inside the practice facility. During his conversations with the current players, Jones says he has been enlightened by what he should expect from strength and conditioning coach, Nick Savage.

“The players said he doesn’t play. They said he has that last name for a reason,” joked Jones. “I already knew that when I saw his workouts at Mississippi State. I know he is going to do great things with the Florida program.

“Savage talks about how to build good muscles so you don’t tear it.. so he is breaking down the science of it - that’s something special that he brings to the weight training.”

Jones will continue his visit on Thursday and Friday. The Gators are expected to host several top targets at the end of the week when they welcome some of the top high school athletes to campus for yet another 7-on-7 event on Friday.

The Virginia native was already doing his best to make talented quarterback Elijah Higgins feel welcome on Wednesday and will once again get to work recruiting others on Friday.

Gators Territory will be there throughout the week and was there on Wednesday evening to see Jones throw. Check out the video above to see a few clips of the Gators commit in action.