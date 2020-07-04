WATCH: Gators freshman QB Anthony Richardson throwing session
Quarterback Anthony Richardson is two months away from his first season at Florida.
In addition to UF’s voluntary workouts, the former Rivals250 member has been preparing for his true freshman campaign with QB trainer Denny Thompson, owner of 6 Points in Jacksonville.
On Saturday, Thompson tweeted a video of Richardson’s latest throwing session. Check out the workout below.
When @GVOaant gets on the field in Gainesville, it’s gonna be fun to watch‼️#Florida #Gators #SEC #CFB #TheSwamp #6Points 🎥 @blumbergfilm pic.twitter.com/rKJX0F7ghh— Denny Thompson (@denny_thompson) July 4, 2020
Richardson was ranked the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and the nation’s 199th overall prospect in the Class of 2020. He enrolled in January and took part in some of UF’s bowl practices, but missed out on spring ball.
“With Anthony, he’s the one to me that missing spring right now, it’s going to be a little bit of a different curve,” Gators coach Dan Mullen said last month.
Richardson will be the third option at QB behind Kyle Trask and Emory Jones, but should appear in some games this fall. Florida’s opener against Eastern Washington on Sept. 5 could be his collegiate debut.
Richardson took to Twitter on Friday with his sights set on the season.
Dear football, please come back!— Anthony Richardson † (@GVOaant) July 3, 2020
Sincerely,
Anthony Richardson pic.twitter.com/pJPwSuNMrE