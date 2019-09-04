Florida linebacker David Reese was asked if he every felt sorry for a quarterback before? The answer is yes. According to Reese, he felt sorry for Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

"He looked like he had enough by the second half," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Week zero and a weird schedule last week?

“It was a blessing to get out of there for awhile. We had a great bye week, able to tighten up some things and get a good recovery in, get prepared for UT-Martin and also look at a little bit of Kentucky.

How good was it to get time off?

“Time of recovery, look at everyone else in the country and kind of assess our game film more critically, and knowing we made a lot of mistakes, we can clean those things up and be prepared for the long run of the season.”

Did you do anything on your time off?

“I stayed here just to recover, look at film and get some rest pretty much.”

How did you think Ventrell Miller did?

“He did great. Every time his number was called on he came through with a big play, a big sack. He had two out of the ten so our D-line did a great job of collapsing the quarterback and I feel we did a great job of taking advantage of that young O-line.

James Houston had that late hit but what do you think James Houston did well against Miami?

“I feel like he's a really good player and when he comes into the game he has a great impact. He just made a mental mistake. That's something he's got to grow on. As an older guy he's got to understand .. he'll be okay.

Did you say anything after that?

“I just kind of let him be because I had to run in after that. I talked to him after that when we got on the sidelines and let him know you can't do things like that. It was a mental mistake but he'll be okay.”

How much fun is Todd Grantham's defense to play in?

“We know the things he do is on us. He makes us make decisions. If we execute we can't be stopped. I feel like that showed a lot in the game. We got put in positions that you just put the ball down and we'll play from wherever we play from. We had a lot of PI's at the end of the game. It was their game to lose but we stood strong and didn't let them score.

Have you ever been in a game with 10 sacks?





“That was my first one that I've seen like that.”

He said that was his first and he's been around:

“It was my first also.”

After the James Houston hit was that Matt Elam talking to him on the sideline?

“I can't really see. I had to run back on the field.”

Was he on the sideline?

“Yeah definitely. Matt Elam, Brandon Spikes … Lot of guys on the sideline.”

Are they in there coaching you in the game?

“They talk to them. Words of encouragement. They tell us to pick up the tempo and all that. Matt Elam is one of the guy around a lot. A lot of guys are around a lot. We see almost every game and it's good to see those guys.”

Are they in there coaching you as much as Coach Rob?

“They're giving us motivation and it's good to have them there. They remind us of how the Gators used to be. It's confirmation that you're doing a good job or if you need to pick something up. It means a lot.”

What did you see from other teams in the SEC East?

“It was just interesting. I just know we have a highly elite program in college football right now and I feel like talent to talent we can put up with anybody.”

Back to Ventrell’s sacks, he was keying the back, what is the key there?

“It starts with the defensive linemen getting pressure on the edges, the quarterback stepping up, and shooting your shot at the right time. He did a great job in both of his sacks and our DLine as a whole did a great job and our coverage got better to get a play like that. That’s the main thing that people don’t see in sacks. Our sacks that D-Ends had, we still got Marco and CJ on the edges (???) locking stuff down and making it hard for the quarterback making the quick read.”

How important is it when guys emerge like Miller, Houston, etc?

“It’s important to the program and also keeping guys fresh on the field. It lets you know the program is still going to be ok when everyone leaves and the program is still heading in the right direction. Those are the guys that are going to lead the team the next year and they’re going to be ready next season to be star linebackers.”

You may not need a kick in the head about an upset possibility, but is that something you or coaches can talk to some of the young players about?

“Yeah. We definitely know that we definitely had scares like Vanderbilt almost last year. Teams like Georgia State, very good teams with very good athletes, so people got to understand you can’t take any team for granted. I feel like we have enough seniors on our team to know how important it is to be 1-0 every week.”

The missed tackling against Miami, what do you attribute, and how much was it talked about?

“It was big in our practice. It was just everybody running to the ball, getting the first game jitters out. We’ll be fine. Our practice picked up and our thudding on the ball carrier picked up and how we ran to the ball. So, it’s going to improve all throughout the season.”

Tackle versus injuries in practice

“It’s very important because you could never get like a full game rep in practice even though you come as close as you can. You don’t want to hurt your teammates or fall on the ground and roll up on somebody. It’s a little different, so just game reps are a little different.”

Back to the 10 sacks, do you ever feel sorry for an opposing quarterback and you see these gusy oin front of you?

I just get excited. We just look forward to this happening every weekend, we’re going to see how long we can obtain these sacks and keep it going. We’re trying to keep this energy going all season.”

You’ve never felt sorry for a quarterback have you?

“No. No. The only quarterback I probably ever felt sorry for was last year and Tennessee, because he looked like he had enough by the second half.”