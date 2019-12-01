GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football secured its first win at home against Florida State in a decade in a dominating 40-17 game.

After the game a few seniors were emotional about their last home game.

Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Hammond, Jon Greenard and David Reese all shared their thoughts after the game, while quarterback Kyle Trask and head coach Dan Mullen expressed their thanks.

Here is the unedited post game interviews:

