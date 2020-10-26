No. 10 Florida will be rocking some new (old) headgear Saturday in the Missouri game.

The Gators unveiled their blue throwback helmets Monday, which will be worn with the uniforms they sported last year against Auburn.

The last time UF had blue helmets was during the 1960's. Florida will host Mizzou at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network Alternate.

More helmet details:

* This piece combines a multitude of years and traditions all within one helmet.

* Saturday's look will resemble the way the Gators dressed in the 1950s and 1960s, as the blue helmet was an option for UF before adopting the orange helmet in 1969.

* Meanwhile, the block "F" with a circle decal that was used throughout the early 1960s.