Nearly a handful of 2020 UF signees are gearing up to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday, which will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Gervon Dexter, Jahari Rogers, Ja'Quavion Fraziars and Mordecai Mcdaniel will all strap up the pads for next weeks game. A trio of signees — Antwaun Powell, Ethan Pouncey and Issiah Walker — are out due to injuries.

GatorsTerritory had an opportunity to speak with Dexter at the UA All-America Media Day on Saturday as well.

In the video at the top of the page, Dexter talks about his journey to the UA Game, the stress off his shoulders now that he is signed, his positional fit once relocating to Gainesville, thoughts on Timothy Smith signing with Alabama, and much more.

*** Not a member of GatorsTerritory?

OFFER: Receive $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear AND 25 percent off a new annual subscription when using "Nike" as your promo code!!