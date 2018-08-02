GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Kyle Trask's campaign for the starting job continues on Friday when the Gators begin fall camp.

"I'm really going to focus on myself and what I can control and just keep grinding, and keep doing what coach tells me to do, and do it to the best in my ability," said the Florida signal caller during media day.

To be far Trask's campaign for the starting position never stopped.

During spring, he showed glimpses of what he an accomplish in a system that fits his style, as he had several good reps during practice and in the spring game.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has preached this offseason that the most important period for a quarterback is the time between spring and fall. Trask made sure to use his time wisely this offseason.

"I feel like I'm still trying to continue to grasp the offense on a higher level," said Trask. "In the spring it was brand new. In the summer, the coaches weren't there, it took a lot of time on your own to sit down and look through plays and just get to know the offense a lot better."

An offense that Trask admits he feels "very comfortable in."

"The spread system is kind of like what I did in high school so I'm familiar with it on how it looks. Overall I feel comfortable with it. Mullen and the whole staff are helping us ease into this new offense."

Trask discusses his offseason and more in the video above.