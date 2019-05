GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida outfielder Nelson Maldonado are eager and ready to begin the postseason.

The senior discusses the Lubbock Regional, their first opponent, Dallas Baptist and much more in the video above.

Lubbock Regional Schedule

Friday



GAME 1: No. 4 Army vs. No. 1 Texas Tech, 3 p.m. CT (ESPN3)

GAME 2: No. 3 Florida vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN3)

SATURDAY

GAME 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 12 p.m. (ESPN3)

GAME 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

SUNDAY

GAME 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

GAME 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN3)

MONDAY (if necessary)

--Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 3 p.m. (ESPNU or ESPN2)





