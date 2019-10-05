GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- No. 10 Florida remains undefeated.

The Gators defeated No. 7 Auburn 24-13 on Saturday in a win where Florida's defense quieted Auburn's offense.

“I’ll tell you what was awesome: the fans," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen about the game crowd after the game. "The Swamp, I guess this is how is how the Swamp used to be. This is what the Swamp is, this is what we expect it to be, is that home-field advantage. The most electric environment in college football, the loudest stadium in college football. We need the Gator Nation to be able to give that effort just like the team give, all the time, like they did today. It’s hard for any team to get in here and come for a win if that’s how the crowd is going to be. They did an unbelievable job today. Look at causing some penalties, creating the energy for our sideline, the energy in the stadium,the excitement the whole time. That’s all due to the Gator Nation, our student body, the band, everybody did an amazing job. Great win.

Watch the scene as the Gators celebrate the big win in the video above as Gators Territory takes you on the field right after the final whistle.

A few game notes after the win:

• Florida has won each of the last five matchups between two top-10 teams in The Swamp, and its all-time record in top-10 matchups in The Swamp improves to 13-5

o No. 3 Florida beat No. 9 South Carolina, 44-11 (Oct. 20, 2012); No. 10 Florida beat No. 4 LSU, 14-6 (Oct. 6, 2012); No. 5 Florida beat No. 9 LSU, 23-10 (Oct. 7, 2006); No. 6 Florida beat No. 5 Tennessee, 16-7 (Sept. 17, 2005)

• Florida has also won eight of its last 10 games against top-10 teams in The Swamp (as well as three in a row – beat No. 5 LSU, 27-19 on Oct. 6, 2018; beat No. 3 Ole Miss, 38-10 on Oct. 3, 2015)

• The Gators have won 10 consecutive games for the first time since the school-record 22-game winning streak that spanned the final 10 games of 2008 and first 12 games of 2009

o Florida’s winning streak is the longest active streak in the SEC, and tied Appalachian State for the third-longest active winning streak in the FBS (Ohio State – 11; Clemson – 19

• Florida is off to its first 6-0 start since the 2015 season – after which it traveled to LSU

• UF has outscored its opponents 112-17 in the second half this season, including a 64-7 advantage in the fourth quarter (DeeJay Dallas’ 50-yard touchdown run in the Miami game is the only time this season an opponent scored in the fourth quarter)

• The Gators have outscored their opponents 115-16 over the last 13 quarters of football

• In their first home College GameDay appearance since Oct. 20, 2012, the Gators improved to 26- 14 in College GameDay games



