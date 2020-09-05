GatorsTerritory - WATCH: One-on-one with Florida Gators commit Trevonte Rucker

One of those prospects is Trevonte Rucker , who joined forces with the Gators back in February. Rucker had also been committed to Florida for roughly half of his sophomore year of high school, so there's a lot of familiarity between him and the program.

UF has put together an impressive group of pass catchers in the 2021 cycle as they have nearly a handful of wideouts committed, all of them being members of the Rivals250.

On Thursday, Rucker received medical clearance to participate in football activities after rehabbing his shoulder over the past few months. With the No. 25 wide receiver in the country returning to the field this week, GatorsTerritory made the trip out to Ocala to see him in action.

After his practice concluded, Rucker spoke with us about a myriad of topics. In the video above, he opened up about what it meant for him to get back on the field, his goal for becoming a better leader this year and what he improved on during the offseason. Rucker also discussed his contact with Florida's staff, the expectations for their 2021 class and what he thinks about how the program utilizes their pass catchers.

