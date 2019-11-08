Longtime UF pledge Ja'Quavion Fraziars added yet another achievement to his impressive football resume this week.

On Friday, the four-star pass catcher received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey after announcing that he would participate in the prestigious event back in April.

During his senior campaign, Fraziars has proven why he is a coveted prospect in the 2020 cycle. The product out of Dunnellon (Fla.) has recorded at least 10 total touchdowns and a couple of 100-yard receiving games as well.