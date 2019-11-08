WATCH: One-on-one with longtime Gators pledge Ja'Quavion Fraziars
Longtime UF pledge Ja'Quavion Fraziars added yet another achievement to his impressive football resume this week.
On Friday, the four-star pass catcher received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey after announcing that he would participate in the prestigious event back in April.
During his senior campaign, Fraziars has proven why he is a coveted prospect in the 2020 cycle. The product out of Dunnellon (Fla.) has recorded at least 10 total touchdowns and a couple of 100-yard receiving games as well.
In the video at the top of the page, GatorsTerritory caught up with Fraziars after he received his UAAA jersey.
Fraziars talks about his commitment to UF, what he'll be doing during the spring to prepare for his freshman season and much more in this exclusive interview.
