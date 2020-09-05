GatorsTerritory - WATCH: One-on-one with UF offensive lineman pledge Jake Slaughter

Slaughter had previously announced his pledge to Florida State in April, but UF wound up extending an offer to him less than a month later. Ultimately, the appeal of playing at a school he grew up admiring led to the three-star offensive lineman teaming up with the Gators back on July 24.

Over the summer, Dan Mullen and company reeled in commitments from over a half-dozen rising seniors, with one of them being Ocala-based prospect Jake Slaughter .

GatorsTerritory made the trip out to Ocala to catch up with Slaughter shortly before he took the field to practice with his teammates at Trinity Catholic High School. The team is gearing up to take on South Sumter in less than a couple of weeks.

During the interview, which you can find at the top of the page, Slaughter detailed how he stayed in shape during the offseason, what led to him flipping to Florida several weeks ago and his relationship with John Hevesy. Slaughter also talked about the players UF has in their 2021 class and what he believes they can accomplish over the next few years.

