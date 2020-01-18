News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 15:53:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Payne, Blackshear, Locke discuss win over No. 4 Auburn

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@JacquieFran_

GAME STORY: Omar Payne as career day as Florida demolishes No. 4 Auburn at home

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}