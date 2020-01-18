Gift A Subscription!
Join the team!
Subscribe
Gift A Subscription!
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 15:53:05 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
WATCH: Payne, Blackshear, Locke discuss win over No. 4 Auburn
Jacquie Franciulli •
GatorsTerritory
Staff
@JacquieFran_
GAME STORY: Omar Payne as career day as Florida demolishes No. 4 Auburn at home
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}