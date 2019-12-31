ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jahari Rogers is gearing up to relocate to the Swamp as a mid-year enrollee, but hopes to make one final splash prior to closing the book on his prep career.

A Rivals250 cornerback out of Arlington (Texas) High School, Rogers is one of a handful of Florida signees competing in this week's Under Armour All-America Game.

When suiting up in a nationally-recognized game like Under Armour, several media responsibilities are squeezed into the prospects' itinerary as well.

In the video at the top of the page, Rogers talks about living out his dreams by playing in the UA game, his thoughts after the first practice, tight-knit relationship with Torrian Gray, why Florida was the rock solid choice for him, and much more.

