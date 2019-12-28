Dan Mullen's program will be well represented during Under Armour All-America week from Orlando, with four signees slated to lace up the cleats in next Thursday's game.

That is also not including additional signees Issiah Walker, Antwaun Powell and Ethan Pouncey. All three were committed to play in this year's game, but were recently forced to withdraw due to injuries.

One of the future Gators who is in attendance is Mordecai McDaniel, a top-35 safety who flipped from Tennessee just over two weeks ago.

In the video at the top of the page, McDaniel talks about why Florida is the perfect choice for him.

