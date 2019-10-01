The Florida football program is set to be the focus on an episode of an Emmy Award-winning series on HBO.

The Gators, in addition to ASU, Washington State and Penn State, will be highlighted in the upcoming season of HBO’s "24/7 College Football".

The video above is a teaser of the episode set to air.

"We are excited to have this opportunity to be the first college football program to be showcased on HBO’s 24/7 franchise," Gators head coach Dan Mullen said when the news was announced last week. " I am a big fan of Hard Knocks and I look forward to working with some of the best in the business.”

“For many years, we have been enamored with the storylines and unrivaled traditions of college football, and we’re excited for the opportunity to expand the 24/7 franchise into the realm of college sports,” said executive producer Rick Bernstein. “Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to gameday and during the game action. We are excited for the challenge of delivering a four-part series of four different college programs over a four-week period with the production values and storytelling associated with our 24/7 franchise.”

On Saturday, in his Towson post game, the Gators head coach admitted that he did not have the most friendly of half time talks.

"I guess I was mic-ed up on HBO so you’ll have to tune in Wednesday night to find out what happened," laughed Mullen.

The film crew was not only inside the locker room for game day but they followed the team through every part of the preparation that led up to the Saturday contest against Towson.

"I think it’s been pretty cool. It’s learning,'' said Mullen. "It’s different, but it’ll be fun. It’ll be fun to see how the shows play out. First one. So, you watch the ‘Hard Knocks,’ and you kind of know what to expect. But, this will be unique to see us be the first team. Great honor to be the first team to get to do this and see what it’s all about.”

The show will be narrated by Live Schreiber.

Florida's episode is expected to air this Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.