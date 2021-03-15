GatorsTerritory - WATCH: Texas-based QB Nick Evers talks commitment to the Gators

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

Since quarterback Nick Evers joined forces with UF last week, Dan Mullen's staff has generated momentum on the recruiting trail and reeled in additional commitments from CJ Hawkins and Tony Livingston.

Like Evers, both commits suit up on the offensive side of the ball and also combine for nearly 50 scholarship offers. The 10th-ranked dual-threat quarterback wasted no time slipping on his recruiting cap and is already making inroads with a flurry of additional UF targets as well.

A product of Flower Mound (Texas) High, Evers spoke with Rivals over the weekend about why the University of Florida won out in his recruitment and more.