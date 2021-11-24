Watch: Tyree Appleby buzzer beater sinks Ohio State

In a game that felt much more like it should have been played in March than November, the No. 23 Florida Gators beat Ohio State.

With time dwindling down E.J. Lidell missed a shot just outside of the lane, which rattled off the rim, allowing Colin Castleton to tip it out to Myreon Jones. Jones looked to be trapped before finding Tyree Appleby, who was streaking up the court but stopped all alone near mid-court when he realized Jones was trapped. The pass hit Appleby, who took just one dribble and two steps from midcourt before pulling up to drill a three from deep.

Appleby finished the game shooting just 2-10 but made the biggest bucket of the game as the Gators finished 2-0 in the Fort Myers tip-off.