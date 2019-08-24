On Thursday, the Vanguard Knights traveled to Citizens Field with a talented crop of players for a road game against Gainesville High School.

After not participating in an exhibition matchup versus Eastside last week, four-star UF commit Leonard Manuel strapped up the pads and took the field for his team's regular season opener.

Although he seemingly had a mismatch every time he lined up against a DB, Manuel wasn't targeted frequently throughout the game. In the second quarter, however, Manuel assisted in putting the game out of reach on a effortless touchdown reception.

On his TD, the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder — with help from his quarterback's pump fake — confused the opposing defender into thinking that he was going inside. Manuel then used his long strides to accelerate down the sideline, haul in the reception and essentially walk into the end zone.

While his time on offense led to just one reception, Manuel was fairly impressive on the other side of the ball. In the secondary, Manuel moved side-to-side very well and used his speed to quickly make his way to the ball carrier and bring him down.

What was probably the most noteworthy aspect of Manuel's performance on Thursday, however, was his attitude and leadership. After a scuffle broke out near the goal line, Manuel quickly rushed over to separate his teammate from the fight.

Also, Manuel never once complained about not getting enough touches and made himself useful on offense with his blocking on both rushing and passing plays. On a touchdown reception by Trevonte Rucker, Manuel ran up to him from the sideline and had high praise for his catch.

Manuel didn't put up flashy numbers receiving wise, but contributed in every other aspect of the game against the Hurricanes.