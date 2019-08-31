Florida is enjoying a few days off while most of the nation kicks off the college football season.

Here is a look at who UF's opponent will be facing this weekend:

Thursday

UT Martin 42 Northwestern State 20

Saturday

Kentucky vs. Toledo (Noon, SEC Network)

Florida State vs. Boise State (Noon; ESPNews)

Tennessee vs. Georgia State (3:30 pm on ESPNU)

South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Charlotte (3:30 p.m.; ESPN)

Towson @ The Citadel (3:30 p.m.; ESPN+)

#16 Auburn vs. #11 Oregon in Dallas (6:30 p.m.; ABC)

Missouri @Wyoming (6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network)

#6 LSU vs. Georgia Southern (6:30 p.m.; SECN)

#3 Georgia @Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m.; ESPN)

The Gators will be able to watch their future opponents from the couch.

Florida's matchup to Miami was bumped up which means Dan Mullen's team now has an extra bye week.

"This is a different type of week," Mullen said. "I still don’t know the best way to explain it, how we set this whole deal up. The Miami game to me was kind of a separate game. I’ve tried to treat it as a separate game within the season so that this is not a regular bye week for us."

According to Mullen, the Miami game was almost its own separate season.

"It’s a little bit different," Mullen said. "That’s what we have going right now. I don’t know. It’s kind of like a preseason game but it’s not a preseason game if that makes sense. It’s like, I don’t know. There is not really a word for what it was, but it was a great game and a great win for us.

"Next week is kind of the start of the regular-season game week," Mullen added. "It was kind of like a bowl game or something different because this is a different bye week for us, making sure guys have extended time off, little things we’re doing are a little bit different than we would do during a regular bye week."

The Gators did not practice heavily this week. UF spent the early part of the week going through tape, looking at and discussing fundamentals, and focusing on their younger players' developments.

The players also had a few days off to recover.

"The guys are off Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And coaches (are off) since we took vacation away from everybody to do (the Week 0 game)."

There is still no word on how Hurricane Dorian will affect practices next week. The University of Florida has closed campus for both Monday and Tuesday.