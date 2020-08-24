Inject this into your veins, Florida fans. The Gators football team released a new hype video from practice and it will get your juices flowing for the season, which opens on Sept. 26 at Ole Miss. The fall camp clips feature UF's backfield with Kyle Trask, Emory Jones, Dameon Pierce and new running back Lorenzo Lingard (No. 21) in action. The video shows Brenton Cox Jr. (1), Khris Bogle (8) and Trey Dean III (0) in their new numbers, as well as shots of freshmen Derek Wingo and Ja'Quavion Fraziars and starting cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Marco Wilson. Here some some practice notes and tidbits from the first week.

Jefferson shines in scrimmage

Former Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson continues to impress in Rams training camp. After turning heads last week with a toe-tapping touchdown catch in practice, the second-round pick hauled in another score during Saturday's scrimmage. Jefferson once again caught a pass in the corner of the end zone and dragged his feet to stay inbounds. He has been receiving first-team reps with LA quarterback Jared Goff, who said Jefferson is "far ahead" of where a rookie should be. "Van has been really good, man," Goff said, per the team's official transcript. "He's done a great job. He's really picking things up fast. He's obviously extremely athletic, but I think his ability to be able to pick up the offense mentally and understand the little intricacies of it has been really impressive, and I'm excited to play with him."

Toe drag swag ✅

Touchdown ✅



Wolford to @VanJefferson12 for six! pic.twitter.com/b7DMUufqER — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 23, 2020

On @RamsNFL rookie WR Van Jefferson, who has stood out, WR Cooper Kupp said his knowledge of the position is vet-like. He doesn't ask "101 questions." He asks "301" level questions. Jefferson grew up around the position. His dad is former NFL WR,/Jets WR Coach Shawn Jefferson — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 24, 2020

Pair of former Gators waived