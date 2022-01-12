Welcome Home Cheston!

Dartmouth:

Recruiting Area: Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Texas (western), Utah, Washington, Wyoming

Blackshear joined the Dartmouth coaching staff during the spring of 2017 after three years at Nevada as the tight ends coach. With the Big Green, his responsibilities include coaching the tight ends as well as the offensive tackles.

In his first year with the Big Green, he tutored All-Ivy League honorable mention tight end Stephen Johnston. In 2018, he patched together a quartet of young tight ends (and converted linemen) that caught a total of 35 passes and 10 touchdowns, led by Connor Rempel with 22 grabs for 253 yards and five scores. Last year he took offensive line convert Jake Guidone and helped him become one of the best blocking tight ends in the Ivy League, earning honorable mention without catching a pass.

Between two stints in the Mountain West with Nevada (2014-16) and New Mexico (2009-12), Blackshear spent a season at Georgetown. With the Lobos, he coached Jarred Gipson to all-conference honors twice.

At New Mexico, Blackshear guided Lucas Reed to Freshman All-America honors in 2009, first-team all-conference recognition the following year, and an All-America selection to go along with being named a John Mackey Award candidate. Blackshear also coached offensive lineman Byron Bell, who is starting his ninth season in the NFL in 2019.

Blackshear is no stranger to the Ivy League as he spent three seasons at Columbia (2006-08). Prior to that, he served as a graduate assistant at Illinois (2005) and at his alma mater, Florida (2002-04).

Blackshear entered coaching after an outstanding playing career at the University of Florida. He was a four-year letterwinner (1996-99), earning second-team All-Southeastern Conference as a senior while being awarded the Fergie Ferguson Award as the senior with the most leadership, character and courage. Blackshear played in four bowl games, including the 1997 Sugar Bowl when the Gators won the national championship.

Following his 2000 graduation with a degree in business administration, Blackshear signed with the Carolina Panthers. He played guard with Orlando of the XFL in 2000-01, helping the Rage lead the league in rushing.

Blackshear was an all-state and Super Prep All-American at Ed White High as well, becoming the first offensive lineman ever awarded Player of the Year honors by the Florida Times-Union.



