Gator Fans!

Welcome to Gators Territory, a newly-launched Florida Gators site here on the Rivals Network. My name is Corey Bender, and many of you know me from my time being a College Football Recruiting Analyst at Scout and 247Sports.

I was recently provided with the opportunity to become the publisher here at Gators Territory, and it was simply a no-brainer with the great staff and resources here in place at Rivals. Roughly seven years ago, I kicked off my career as an intern covering USF athletics and recruiting for Scout.com, and also handled all the duties that come along with being a publisher. I was then promoted to Regional Recruiting Analyst, covering all of the top high school football prospects across the talent-rich state of Florida. I held that position for three years before being labeled as a Southeast Recruiting Analyst once Scout merged with 247Sports.

For years, I have constructed tight-knit relationships with a countless amount of prospects and coaches across the state, and covered several of the current Gators back in high school as well, so I'm very familiar with this roster. Myself, along with multiple Gators Territory staff members, will be covering each of the remaining spring practices available to the media, as well as the Orange and Blue Spring Game.

Gators Territory will also be announcing a big-time addition in the coming weeks. This person won't be starting until May 1, but you guys are going to be excited once we announce who is joining the team full-time. They will be covering football recruiting, as well as the football and basketball teams. Stay tuned for that, folks.

From in-depth recruiting updates, to exclusive practice and postgame analysis, Gators Territory will be your one-stop source for Florida athletics. The recruiting spring evaluation period is also set to kick into gear, so Gators Territory will have the latest on prospects receiving visits from Dan Mullen's staff, as well as which coaches are swinging through each high school.

In addition to UF's success on the gridiron, Gators Territory will also be providing can't-miss updates on Florida hoops and all of the recruiting that comes along with it. Russ Wood, a go-to source for Gators basketball recruiting, is staying put to help catapult this site to new heights. Russ is extremely connected, and will be dishing out exclusive updates on top Florida targets from the annual Travel Team Jamboree AAU event this weekend.

Here are some of the perks when you sign up for a Gators Territory membership:

⦁ Inside scoop and breaking news as it happens

⦁ In-depth recruiting reports on prospects committed to the Gators

⦁ Comprehensive coverage of practice, photos and videos

⦁ Exclusive player interviews, features and practice reports

⦁ Access to Rivals' recruiting database and prospect's photos, videos and more

⦁ Recruiting rankings of all teams and players

⦁ Chats with Gators Territory staff and Rivals recruiting experts

⦁ Wall-to-wall coverage throughout the offseason

As for all our existing subscribers, I'm a go-getter who will provide top-notch effort. This is a dream gig and you guys are going to get the very best from me. I want this to be your site, and if you have any suggestions on things you would like to see moving forward, feel free to email me at gatorsterritory@gmail.com.

I cannot thank you guys enough, and again, welcome to Gators Territory, folks!

