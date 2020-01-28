All eyes were on the official visitors that stayed in Gainesville from Friday through Sunday, but Florida played host to a member of the 2021 class this past weekend as well.

For the first time in his recruitment, Bellflower (Calif.) prospect Maximus Gibbs made the cross-country trip to the Sunshine State to get an in-depth look at the Swamp.



Gibbs was all smiles after soaking up information about what UF can provide him on the football field and in the classroom as well.