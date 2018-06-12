West Coast RB Chris Street has prayers answered by UF, earns offer No. 1
The waiting game is finally over for California-based tailback and 2020 prospect, Chris Street, who was rewarded with offer No. 1, from the Gators, on Monday evening.
A product of San Juan Capistrano (Cali.) Jserra Catholic, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Street laced up the cleats in front of a flurry of colleges at USC's Rising Stars Camp, including Florida, and was then given the green light roughly 24 hours later.
San Jose State has since jumped into the mix with an offer of their own as well.
As a sophomore, Street made a splash with 73 carries for 717 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging out to 9.8 yards per carry.
"I’m just extremely excited and I’ve been dreaming about the moment of when I would receive my first opportunity at the D1 level," Street said. "All the hours spent trying to perfect my craft and get better is finally starting to pay off."
Street obviously has to continue to further his relationship with Dan Mullen's staff, but is accustomed to the Gators' style of play and hopes to make the trek out to the Sunshine State sooner rather than later.
"I enjoy watching them," Street said. "I know they’re a premier team that likes to dominate. The coaches are great people and have vast knowledge about the game of football."
You can get a taste of Street's style of play by viewing his sophomore highlights below.
"I feel like I’m a balanced back," Street said. "I have some speed and strength to compliment it."
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.