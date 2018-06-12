The waiting game is finally over for California-based tailback and 2020 prospect, Chris Street, who was rewarded with offer No. 1, from the Gators, on Monday evening.

A product of San Juan Capistrano (Cali.) Jserra Catholic, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Street laced up the cleats in front of a flurry of colleges at USC's Rising Stars Camp, including Florida, and was then given the green light roughly 24 hours later.

San Jose State has since jumped into the mix with an offer of their own as well.

As a sophomore, Street made a splash with 73 carries for 717 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging out to 9.8 yards per carry.