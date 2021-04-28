GatorsTerritory - What are the odds? Florida Gators in the 2021 NFL Draft

The Florida Gators are poised to have one of the best draft classes in recent school history with Kyle Pitts leading the way, expected to be a top-five pick, we wanted to take a look at what the oddsmakers out in Vegas think of a few Florida Gators in this draft class. Gators Territory is using these current Bovada odds for this article.

What are the odds that Florida has two players drafted in the first round?

As the draft inches closer and closer it's beginning to look like Kyle Pitts won't even make it out of the top five, with the Atlanta Falcons being heavily rumored to take Pitts at No. 4 overall. The Gators haven't had two first-round picks since 2016 when Vernon Hargreaves (11) and Keanu Neal (17) were taken in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, respectively. With Pitts a surefire first-round pick, what are the chances Kadarius Toney and or Kyle Trask sneak into the first round as well? According to Bovada oddsmakers, Toney is -120 to be drafted in the first round, meaning he isn't a sure bet but Bovada is projecting him there based on the line. If Kyle Trask were to join Pitts and Toney in the first round it would be the first time the Gators have had three players selected in the first round since 2010, when Joe Haden (7), Maurkice Pouncey (18), and Tim Tebow (25) were all selected. Bovada has Trask as a long shot at +800 to be a first-round pick, but with the way the NFL values quarterbacks, you never know what could happen, especially considering the first three picks are all likely to be quarterbacks.

Kadarius Toney Draft position

The NFL is a copycat league. When one team starts to have success with a scheme or a certain type of player you can be sure that one or more teams will try to mimic that within their own organization. The Kansas City Cheifs have had a ton of success with Tyrek Hill and Toney's skillset is being compared to that. Toney's 4.38 40-yard dash at Pro Day helped his draft stock a lot and could ultimately catapult him into the first round.



Will Kyle Trask be drafted before Trey Lance?

Trask's story couldn't be further from Trey Lance leading up to the draft. While Trask was winning over the hearts of America with his story of perseverance and Heisman finalist campaign, North Dakota State played just one game in 2020, limiting Lance's exposure. Lance, however, has the arm and body that NFL teams look for and is considered a top prospect. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are expected to go one and two in the draft. There is a lot of speculation about what the San Francisco 49ers will do, but most expect them to take a quarterback. That has been rumored to be Lance but Mac Jones continues to be linked to the 49ers and Justin Fields is an option as well.

Will Kyle Pitts be the first non-quarterback selected?