GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Now that the regular season is over, it is time to figure out where everybody is going to play this bowl season.

The Gators are 9-3 and most likely to make an appearance in a New Years Six bowl. Currently ranked 11, Dan Mullen’s could rise into the top ten after the impressive showing against Florida State and losses from LSU and Washington State.

It is all up to the committee though. Nobody knows exactly what is going to happen, where the Gators are going to be ranked and what bowl game they will play in.

Here are three bowl scenarios to watch for.

1. Fiesta bowl

The most likely scenario for this game for the Gators would be against UCF. If that happens, it would be unfortunate that it would be all the way out in Arizona. Just imagine if it was in Jacksonville or Tampa.

If UCF can take care of Memphis in the AAC conference championship without McKenzie Milton they would be in. Fans want to see this game happen, and there would be a lot of hype around it.

If the Knights falls to the TIgers then this game becomes very interesting. The Fiesta bowl is at-large vs. at-large so any team could slide into that spot. Ohio State, Michigan, LSU and Oklahoma are all possible candidates if it’s not UCF.

There is also an outside chance Utah State or Boise State can take over UCF’s role as the highest ranked non-power five team if UCF falls far enough and either of these two teams jumps high enough.

There’s not much of a chance at that, but the committee has to put them somewhere if they can make it into the top 15. The Fiesta seems like a likely spot.

2. Peach bowl

If Florida jumps LSU, they will most likely find themselves in the Peach bowl. The bigger question is whom they might face.

There are a few teams that could be thrown into this game against the Gators. Penn State seems like the most likely candidate at the moment sitting at 12 in the current rankings.

Texas is another name that’s been thrown around in the conversation for this game, but they have to move up a couple spots from their number 14 ranking to at least 12. All they have to do is defeat Oklahoma and that should be enough to jump them in.

There is also a possibility that the Gators could take on Washington after their impressive victory over Washington State.

It would be a huge jump, but if the committee deems their victory impressive enough they could leapfrog everyone in front of them and slide into the top-12 conversation.

3. Sugar bowl

There is an outside chance the Gators could make it into the Sugar bowl. Although it is extremely unlikely, the possibility exists. A lot would have to happen.

With the Gators not playing this championship Saturday, they just have to sit back and watch the potential chaos unfold.

If Georgia is blown out of the water against Alabama and the committee deems the Gators good enough, they could jump Georgia and LSU to find themselves in the Sugar bowl.

If that somehow happens, a matchup against Oklahoma or Texas would be the most likely scenario.

Possibility of not making a New Years Six bowl at all

Don’t freak out, but yes, there is a possibility that the Gators do not make a New Years Six bowl at all this season.

If Texas beats Oklahoma, Washington takes care of business against Utah, UCF defeats Memphis and the committee keeps LSU and Washington State ahead of Florida, the Gators could see themselves just outside the top-12.

Remember although the Gators beat LSU, the Tigers' losses come against ranked opponents. Also the Washington State loss does not help Florida's case and could move Dan Mullen's men down.

Obviously that is a lot, but this is college football. Anything can happen. If it does, the Gators would most likely find themselves in either the Citrus or the Outback bowl.

The most likely matchups in these games would be either Penn State or Michigan State.