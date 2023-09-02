What I loved about Florida Week One:

We indeed take the good with the bad, and plenty of folks have been focusing on the bad. It is time to focus on what I loved about Florida week one vs. Utah.

Florida has a quarterback that has complete control of the offense. He can only call or check into plays at his disposal, and Graham Mertz looks like a guy in charge. He knows where to go with the ball and what the defense is trying to do.

Eugene Wilson has Peter Warrick-type ability, and I can't wait to see how his Florida career progresses weekly.

TJ Searcy is the real deal. Seeing a young player in a massive position of need flash so much potential is excellent.

Kelby Collins. See above. I was impressed with his "Bull Rushing" ability in limited action.

The Florida defense held an opponent on the road to 270 yards; think about that for a second. That is hard to accomplish.

Jordan Castell seems to have that "IT" factor you look for in a guy playing a position that is the last in the line of defense. He was second on the team in tackles.

Shemar James looks to have AA type of potential.

The Young DBs will patrol the Gators' back end for the next couple of years.

Defensive adjustments at the half.

What I loved most was that even though multiple things didn't go their way, the team never laid down. This team was fighting for four quarters of football on the road in a tough place to play. That will do well for this team in the future.