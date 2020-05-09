“Coaches will tell you what you want to hear,” Del Rio said. “Tell you, ‘When you get here, you’ll be the man.’ That’s what most people want. They want to just jump to the top. They just want everything given to them. They don’t want to work for their spot. They don’t walk to work for the position that they could be in.

“Like I said, grass is not always greener on the other side. They could tell you that, you can hear it and it can sound good. But once you get there and go to practice thinking you’re the man and they call out first team, you’re not even on the field. You can’t just jump to the top and pass people who are working for it when you’re not.”

Del Rio’s post made the rounds on Sunday morning and generated more than 2,000 interactions. He wasn’t expecting it to receive so many likes and retweets.

“I got a whole lot of fan reaction,” Del Rio said. “Everybody was glad that I’m the Florida Gators quarterback commit. And to see everybody under the comments happy for me was very exciting. I’m ready to get there. I’m going to graduate early in December, but I wish I could get there next month.”