What prompted QB Carlos Del Rio to warn UF commits about other programs
After losing another member of Florida’s 2021 class earlier this month, Carlos Del Rio felt the need to make a statement.
The UF quarterback commit says he’s a very outspoken person.
“I’m not going to hold my tongue,” Del Rio told Gators Territory.
At almost 2 o’clock in the morning last Sunday, he took to Twitter to address the recent decommitments as well as class members wavering on their pledges. He tweeted that they’re looking around at other programs who are selling them a dream.
Aye fellas stay focused, grass ain’t always greener on the other side! I see a lot of ya boys wavering and looking around lettin these coaches from other schools sell you a dream. We KNOW what UF going do we going win regardless!! But everybody do what’s best for u! #stayfocused— QBCarlosDelRio (@QBCarlosDelrio) May 3, 2020
“Coaches will tell you what you want to hear,” Del Rio said. “Tell you, ‘When you get here, you’ll be the man.’ That’s what most people want. They want to just jump to the top. They just want everything given to them. They don’t want to work for their spot. They don’t walk to work for the position that they could be in.
“Like I said, grass is not always greener on the other side. They could tell you that, you can hear it and it can sound good. But once you get there and go to practice thinking you’re the man and they call out first team, you’re not even on the field. You can’t just jump to the top and pass people who are working for it when you’re not.”
Del Rio’s post made the rounds on Sunday morning and generated more than 2,000 interactions. He wasn’t expecting it to receive so many likes and retweets.
“I got a whole lot of fan reaction,” Del Rio said. “Everybody was glad that I’m the Florida Gators quarterback commit. And to see everybody under the comments happy for me was very exciting. I’m ready to get there. I’m going to graduate early in December, but I wish I could get there next month.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news