Florida football welcomed ten early enrollees back in January, and in less than a month, these new Gators will hit the field for the first time for spring football.

Here is a quick glance at the new batch of players:

QB Jalon Jones

Let start with the class quarterback, Jalon Jones. The Richmond, Va. native followed Dan Mullen from Mississippi State to Florida. The signal caller is coming into a quarterback room that is expected to be healthy come spring.

As we have mentioned a few times over the last month, we expect the position depth chart to look like this: Franks, Emory Jones, Kyle Trask and Jones this spring.

Just like Emory Jones, the younger Jones is expected to redshirt his freshman year.

OL Michael Tarquin, William Harrod, Ethan White, and Kingsley Eguakun

With the Gators losing a number of starters on the offensive line, Florida's four linemen early enrollees could see more reps this spring.

Tarquin had a shoulder injury his senior year, however, he is expected to participate in spring practice. He could add some nice depth at tackle.

Harrod, White, and Eguakun will all benefit from arriving early to work with Nick Savage. It is also an opportunity for this group to learn the system.

CB Chris Steele

Chris Steele is a freshman to watch in 2019. The defensive back room has been thin over the last year, and with Marco Wilson still limited in the spring due to his ACL tear and Trey Dean moving to nickel, Steele is primed to take significant reps next month. He is big enough to play safety, he can play some nickel, and he is a very talented corner.

Steele will see the field.

CB Jaydon Hill

Jaydon Hill is in the same boat - a thin defensive back room means he could earn playing time. However, he is also recovering from an ACL tear. Hill tore his ACL during his fourth game last Sept. His time on the field could be limited.

On signing day, Hill said he was already back to running and was about 75-80 percent through with his recovery.

OLB Mohamoud Diabate

With Jeremiah Moon's injury, Mohamoud Diabate is the freshman who will benefit from spring the most. Although Jonathan Greenard, the Louisville grad transfer, is the favorite to fill the spot vacated by Jachai Polite, Diabate could use this spring to get in the mix. Florida is trying to fill not only Polite's spot but also CeCe Jefferson's.

LB Jesiah Pierre



Jesiah Pierre will also benefit from arriving on campus early, however, unlike some of his other classmates, Pierre is expected to have a few bodies ahead of him on the depth chart at this time.

Florida is adding some good quality depth at a position that needed it.

GRAD TRANSFER

Rush/DE Jonanthan Greenard

As mentioned above, Greenard is primed and expected to be the front runner to help fill the hole left by Polite. He has the physical attributes and the experience to make an instant impact.