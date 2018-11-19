GAINESVILLE, Fla. – We are finally here. It’s rivalry week in college football. You have The Game, the Iron Bowl, USC-Notre Dame, but we have Florida-Florida State.

After a bludgeoning of Idaho, the Gators enter the game 8-3 and a chance at a New Years Six bowl for the first time since the 2012 season.

The Seminoles have had their struggles this season, but after an upset victory against Boston College Saturday night, they are 5-6 and have a chance to become bowl eligible.

They hold the NCAA record for consecutive bowl appearances at 36. It’s safe to say there is still a lot riding on this game.

Here is what to watch for this week against FSU.

1. Trash talk

Neither team needs any added motivation for this game, but trash talk can always play a factor. Florida State defensive back Stanford Samuels has already guaranteed a victory over Florida following the dramatic victory over Boston College.

There’s no problem in being confident, but putting yourself out there with bold statements can put a target on someone’s back, especially if the game doesn’t go the way they predict.

Some love trash talk and some hate it. If you’re going to do it though, you better be able to back it up. These teams know each other very well, and trash talk could also play a factor during the game as well.

The last thing Dan Mullen and Willie Taggart want in this game is to see their players make a dumb mistake and incur a 15-yard penalty.

2. Injuries

Brett Heggie, Brad Stewart, Freddie Swain, Moral Stephens and Nick Buchanan didn’t see action against Idaho Saturday. Heggie, Stewart and Swain were all questionable for the Vandals, but they weren’t needed and received some much-needed rest.

Now they should be healed up, or at least in much better condition than last week. All three play a big role on the team and if they are healthy, it will go a long way in coming out with a victory.

It’s the end of the season, and every team is banged up, but the healthier the better.

3. Quarterbacks

Both quarterbacks have had their fair share of struggles this season. Franks has been up and down from start to finish, and Deondre Francois has shown flashes of talent, but been beaten up this season due to a struggling offensive line.

When both are playing well though, the offense hits a new level.

Whichever quarterback can stay poised in the pocket and deliver the ball down the field will hold a major advantage. Francois has the tougher defense to face, but is the more talented quarterback.

If the Gators can generate the pressure they have shown at times this season, Francois may be in for a bad day. If the Seminoles can lock down in the back end, they could force Franks into some mistakes.