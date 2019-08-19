Football is back and what a way to kick off the season, as the eighth-ranked Florida Gators journey down to Orlando to take on Miami at Camping World Stadium. The last time these two matched up were when Will Muschamp and Al Golden were at the helm of their respected programs in 2013, with the Hurricanes coming out on top in South Florida. The Gators haven’t faired well in this rivalry in the past, losing eight of the last 10 games dating back to 1984. The Gators and Hurricanes also locked up a home-and-home series, playing in Gainesville in 2024 and Coral Gables in 2025. With different coaches and styles implemented within these programs, there is no doubt fans are excited to have this rivalry back. With that being said, here is what to watch for as the 150th year of college football kicks off this weekend:

Florida's offensive line vs. Miami’s experience up front

With the Gators having a few familiar faces in the trenches, the unit could have their hands full when they go up an experienced Hurricanes front seven. You would think a unit that lost four starters along the offensive line would be a major hindrance to the offense, but with linemen Nick Buchanan and Brett Heggie as the leaders, the Gators have a foundation to work with. Redshirt junior Stone Forsythe and redshirt freshman Richard Gouraige are projected to line up at tackle, which gives the Gators some vulnerability along the edge, giving Miami’s pass rush something to exploit. The Hurricanes believe they have a group that can rotate 10-12 players into the lineup, which means the depth of the offensive line will have to step up against the veteran unit on the other side. Whoever lines up along the offensive line for Florida will be asked to step up and chip in against a physical unit.

Todd Grantham's defense against Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams

UF's defense should be licking its chops when the freshman and Hurricanes' offense takes the field. Williams, only throwing one pass and completing nine snaps in 2018, gets his first start against one of the best defensive units in the country, which might not bode well for the Canes. Williams was named starter last week after beating out Ohio State transfer, Tate Martell, who has played quarterback and wide receiver during their fall camp. With a hungry Gators defensive unit looking to build off their NewYears Six bowl win over Michigan, this could be a perfect storm. Florida’s defensive line is loaded with the likes of Jabari Zuniga, Kyree Campbell, Adam Shuler and Louisville transfer Jonathan Greenard, and will be key in containing Williams from getting comfortable in the pocket. If the Gators can force the redshirt freshman to scramble and make throws on the run, Florida’s secondary could be pivotal creating turnovers.

Breaking the mold against Miami