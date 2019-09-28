GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football remains perfect on the year after the 38-0 win over Towson.

Although there were some good things to see in the win, the game also highlighted a few things the Gators will need to work on as the grueling October schedule begins next week.

Kyle Trask has a record breaking day, yet still has work to do

The Gators starting quarterback broke a school record on Saturday, after completing 18 consecutive passes in a row - 15 against Towson and three in Florida's previous win over Tennessee. Trask surpassed Chris Leak's 17 straight passes vs. Wyoming in 2005.

The Texan's first incomplete pass came in the third quarter, when it looked like there was a miscommunication. It looked like Jacob Copeland was blocking and Rick Wells was looking for a screen, but Trask ended up throwing the ball into the endzone; he was a few inches from being intercepted.

Trask did well finding his receivers, however, he does not seem to have a good feel for timing inside the pocket. He was nearly strip sacked to the end the half, and on the first offensive drive for the Gators in the third quarter, the redshirt junior was sacked, and I would put the blame on him rather than the offensive line.

Richard Gouraige makes his claim

Speaking of the offensive line, I am liking the new look offensive line with Richard Gouraige in it. The Gators redshirt freshman has earned the confidence of his coaches the last few games, and the line has looked better with him in it.

Gouraige spent a lot of his time at left guard in the game, with Stone Forstye at left tackle, Nick Buchanan at center, Brett Heggie at right guard and Jean Delance at right tackle.

Prior to Gouraige's entrance into the game, Chris Bleich was struggling to hold on to his blocks and Trask was filling more pressure.

More Dameon Pierce please

Dameon Pierce needs more reps at running back.

The Peach State native led the Gators on the ground with 84 yards on six carries, which includes his two explosive runs, a 31-yard run and 37-yard touchdown run.

Although Lamical Perine, does offer some versatility and is a better pass catcher than Pierce, the sophomore seems to have better vision in the run game.

Kyle squared?

We may need to work on the nickname, however, the Kyle Trask to Kyle Pitts connection is heating up.

"He is a very athletic tight end," Trask told reporters earlier this week. "He is very physical, big body, and gets open. He has probably one of the best hands I have ever seen too."

Trask found Pitts four times for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

Pitts was a mismatch nightmare and one that can really cause problems for defenses moving forward on the year.

Missed tackles haunt UF

Towson was 5-of-8 on third downs in the first half, finishing the game 8-of-15 on third down conversations.

Many of those third down conversions were at the result of missed tackles, the secondary seemingly deciding to lunge in their tackles, and some guys being out of position in space.

Tom Flacco was probably one of the better offensive playmakers Florida had faced this year and it took a while for the Gators to adjust. Flacoo made UF pay with his legs, especially in the first half, running for 24 yards on seven carries. He finished with 15 yards on the ground due to UF's several sacks.

Jonathan Greenard and Amari Burney are good



I am keeping this simple, Greenard and Burney are the big difference makers this season for this Florida defense.

Burney led the Gators with eight tackles, while Greenard was seemingly everywhere. The defensive end had five tackles (one tackle for a loss), 0.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and one interception.

Second half adjustments continue to big for the defense

Todd Grantham has done wonders with his second half adjustments this season.

Florida's defense has only allowed 17 points through five games in the second half and only seven points in the fourth quarter.

Granted on Saturday, the defense had some help from the special teams unit, who blocked a Towson field goal in the third quarter to preserve the shut out.



