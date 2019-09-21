GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football debuted a new starter under center, still had a few players out on defense, but remains perfect on the season after a dominating 34-3 win over Tennessee.

Trask solid but still has some growing to do

It was a decent first start for Kyle Trask. The redshirt junior finished the game going 20-of-28 for 293 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a fumble

The signal caller looked comfortable and poised on Saturday. Trask really saw the field well and consistently found the open guy, moving the chains repeatedly.

Trask looked like a quarterback that knew the playbook well. It did not look like he was lost if his first read was not there.

The Texan did have three turnovers on the day. His two third-quarter picks were bad decisions by Trask - he threw into double coverage and was bit cute by floating it to Lucas Krull, while he threw to Trevon Grimes in the end zone into another double coverage However, to be fair to Trask, his fumble in the first half was more due to Jean Delance and Lucas Krull both whiffing.

Trask still has learning to do.

The wide receivers room is loaded



We knew the wide receiver room was loaded with talent prior to this season- it has been hammered into our brains since the spring. However, due to Trask's comfort in the pocket we were allowed to see the receivers in action.

Florida threw to nine different targets on Saturday, amassing 313 yards and averaging 13 yards per catch.

The run game is still a work in progress

On the flip side Florida continues to struggle on the ground. The Gators only amassed 128 yards rushing against a team that allows an average of 157 yards per game, and whose rushing defense is ranked 74th in the nation.

As Florida heads deeper into its SEC schedule, the Gators need to establish a consistent run game to help Trask.

Florida's run game did come to life a bit in the second half when Emory Jones was under center. Dameon Pierce was able to rip off runs of 11, 13, and 12 yards after UF only rushed for 57 yards in the first half.

Was it more Tennessee giving up or was the run game helped by both Pierce and Jones in the lineup?

Jeremiah Moon and Jonathan Greenard a terrifying prospect for offenses

Jabari Zuniga was out for the Gators with an ankle sprain. The defensive end was seen wearing an ankle boot on his left foot prior to the game, however, Greenard and Moon both had a monster game for Todd Grantham's defense.

Greenard finished the game with four solo tackles, one sack and three pass breakups, while Moon finished the game with four tackles, two solo, one sack and pass breakup.

Welcome back Amari Burney

Amari Burney was missed.

One can clearly see that the sophomore is a big piece to this defense. Burney is better in open space, which is an area the defense struggled to make plans the last few games.

Burney finished the game with a team high five tackles, five solo, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Some questionable decisions by Dan Mullen

The Gators head coach had some head scratching decisions in the win on Saturday.

In the first half, Trask seemed to be moving the chains well, however, Mullen decided to bring in Jones for a series in the first half, in which could only be described as, 'meh.'

At that point of the game, with it still being close, I don't understand breaking the rhythm.

Florida's decision going for it on fourth-and-3 in field goal range was also interesting. Although I understand the wind and distance may have been factors, the play called was predictable.

I also wish we saw more screens when Trask was under center. It would certainly make things a little less tough for the redshirt junior.