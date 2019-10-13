BATON ROUGE, La.-- 343 days - that is the last time Florida had to recover from a loss.

The No. 7 Florida Gators fell to No. 5 LSU 42-28 after the visitors failed to stop the Tigers offense.

Gators Territory takes a look at a few things we learned in the loss on Saturday:

Jabari Zuniga and Jon Greenard were missed and those behind them need to step up

Florida was without Jabari Zuniga and Jon Greenard for the most of the game on Saturday, and their presence was missed.

Greenard, who did not practice at all this past week, tried to play in the first series, however by the third series, it was evident that the defensive end's ankle was bothering him just a bit too much. He did not return to the game.

Zuniga, who is also dealing with an ankle injury, did not start the game but did come in later in the first half. He left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

Without Greenard and Zuniga, the Gators failed to pressure LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the defense seemed lost up front.

Burrow went 21-of-24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's win; he also extended several plays with his legs and managed to amass 43 yards on the ground. Florida managed one tackle for a loss, and that was on Zuniga.

No one pressured Burrow.

Where is the depth?

Zach Carter, Khris Bogle and Luke Ancrum all featured at some point at defensive end, however, the trio only recorded three tackles - Carter with one and Acrum with two.

Meanwhile, Moon stepped up for the injured Greenard, recording five tackles in the loss.

The Gators need to get better at defensive end. They need to have stronger depth and performances from those behind Zuniga.

Kyle Trask is made of ice and a willing runner

It's a shame that Kyle Trask was on the wrong end of the scoreline on Saturday. The redshirt junior quarterback showed a lot of poise in his first road trip start for the Gators.

The Texan went shot for shot against Burrow until the third quarter.

He was not phased by the environment, finishing 23-of-39 for three touchdowns and an interception - his interception coming at a point where the signal caller was forcing a play as his defense continued to fail to make a stop.

However, the biggest change for the quarterback was his pocket awareness and his willingness to run. It was refreshing to see Trask just tucking the ball and running for the first down when he saw an opening.

Musical chairs at quarterback can go wrong

Listen, I like that Mullen is not scared to bring in Emory Jones. I honestly liked how the signal caller was being used at times in the game on certain looks and packages - it seemed to open up the run at times. However, there were some head scratching decisions when it comes to implementing the two-quarterback system.

One could argue that in the second half LSU adjusted to the Florida game plan. The Gators head coach often put Jones under center in red zone situations, so the Tigers simply started loading the box and forcing Jones to use his arm to beat them.

He also managed to put the Peach State athlete in just when Trask started to roll.

Mullen's game plan was solid

I think Mullen game planned this game well. I think the Gators head coach identified some one-on-one matchups that Florida could key on, like Kyle Pitts and Van Jefferson in the second half against Derek Stingley.

I think there were some calls that could have gone differently, however, there were some that were went hairy more due to the situations that UF found themselves in.

For instance, in the first quarter, Florida was facing a 2nd-and-goal from the seven yard line, and Trask ended up taking the ball for two yards. However, I don't believe that is how the play was scripted.

Trask had to handle a high snap, which seemed to mess up with his timing. The Texan then looked at Lamical Perine next to him, and seemed to decide that running was his only option.

That failed play was a victim of circumstance, not play calling.