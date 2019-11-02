JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- Florida fell to Georgia 24-17 in what was probably the Gators' most inconsistent, ugliest performance since the Miami game.

The Gators fell to 7-2 on the year and no longer control their destiny. Here are our takeaways from the game on Saturday:

Coaching miscues baffling

There were several miscues from the Florida coaches on Saturday. Gators head coach Dan Mullen was forced to burn two timeouts on UF's opening offenisve drive due to miscommunication, while Mullen was forced to call another timeout in the fourth quarter, after the wide receivers did not know where to line up - the fourth quarter incident led to Mullen sharing a not so friendly talk with Gators assistant,Billy Gonzales on the sideline.

Todd Grantham shuffled a few guys at STAR, including placing Jeremiah Moon at the position- which led to Moon being beaten deep but saved by Jeawon Taylor breaking a pass.

“That’s us. We’ve got to coach better, right? We’ve got to make sure…that’s teaching,” Mullen said after the game. “That’s on coaching, making sure everybody is in position. We’re coaching and teaching it the right way.”

Meanwhile, Mullen did not have the best game as a play caller. One can argue, the head coach's hands were tied due to the above miscues, however, there were several head scratching decisions.

For instance, instead of bringing in Emory Jones on the 3rd-and-1 in the first quarter, Mullen substituted in the quarterback in the second quarter on 2nd-and-10- this was after Trask had a nice run of complete passes and the offense looked like it found a rhythm. Jones coming in arguably killed Florida's momentum.

Freddie Swain continues to be the most underrated receiver on Florida's roster

Leading up to the game there was a lot of talk surrounding Kadarius Toney's return and even Kyle Pitt's impact, however, the man that man that kept UF in the game was Freddie Swain.

Swain should be nicknamed, 'first down Freddie.' The senior hauled eight catches for 91 yards and one touchdown - six of those catches went for a first down.

He was one of the reasons why UF had success in the 17 play 6:50 drive in the fourth quarter.

Swain continues to be the most underrated player on Florida's roster.

Trey Dean continues to be targeted

The Florida defensive back is a great athlete, however, the STAR/nickel position does not seem to be a position that showcases his talent.

Georgia picked on the sophomore on Saturday, and the Gators turned to Marco Wilson at Star and Kaiir Elam outside several times in the matchup.

Could Dean's future lie more at safety? The Gators coaches harp on putting their players in the best position to succeed, however, Dean has not been put in that position.

Where did Kyle Pitts go?

The Florida tight end gave Georgia issues in the first half. The sophomore had 78 yards receiving on four passes, three of those connecting for first downs. However, Pitts disappeared in the second half.

After the first quarter, Pitts had one catch for 29 yards and two drops.

According to Mullen, Georgia did not adjust its coverage on Pitts, Florida just missed its opportunity with the tight end open on a few occasions. Regardless, UGA struggled to defend Notre Dame's tight end earlier in the season, and UF failed to target one of its best targets in the second half.

Florida needs balance

The Gators offense needs to find a balance. Florida only managed 21 yards rushing, averaging 1.1 yards per carry. After going down early to the Bulldogs, UF completely abandoned the run game

"I don’t think we tried to call many run-game plays,” Mullen said. “And when we ran the ball, Perine had 7 carries, 31 yards, right. Pierce, 3 for 13. 10 for 44 for the running backs. We just didn’t call many run plays.”

Third-down problems

I think this has been focused on a lot but it bears repeating. The Gators' third down woes on both sides of the ball crippled the side on Saturday.

Georgia converted 67 percent of their third-downs, while Florida only converted on two third down conversion for the entire game. The Gators defense did not get Georgia's offense off the field, but to be fair, Florida's offense only ran 26 plays in 42 minutes - thats not a good recipe for success.