News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-30 23:52:39 -0600') }} football Edit

What we learned in the Gators' win over Florida State

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
@JacquieFran_
Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- No. 11 Florida football sent its senior away on a high note. The Gators are the State Champions, dominating Florida State 40-17, beating the Noles at the Swamp for the first tim...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}