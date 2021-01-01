GatorsTerritory - What went wrong against the Sooners

After what was one of the worst UF losses in the last 30 years, GatorsTerritory takes a look at what went wrong during Wednesday's embarrassing 55-20 loss to the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

1. First and foremost, it looked like Florida did not want to be there. From the coaches to the players, almost the entire team looked disinterested and unengaged with only three practices leading up to the game. It was not great timing to have such a quick turnaround (11 days) for a bowl and right in the middle of a holiday, but if you are going to make the trip out to Texas to play, you have to at least act like you want to be there.

Aside from Dameon Pierce, Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson and Khris Bogle, I didn’t see a whole lot of energy and effort across the board. The defense didn’t look like they wanted anything to do with tackling OU’s running backs, and that includes players who are supposed to be veteran leaders.

2. Second, Kyle Trask was pressing way too hard to try and make plays in the first quarter and it cost him. With his top four pass catchers out of the game and a slew of young receivers who hadn’t received much significant playing time in their career, you could tell the chemistry was off.

Kyle wasn’t getting much help when he did make good throws because receivers were dropping the ball, but he missed a lot of throws you saw him make throughout the year and I think that’s because he was just trying too hard to make plays when they weren’t there. You never want to see one of the best quarterbacks in program history and a Heisman finalist go out the way Trask did on Wednesday.

3. I feel like I’m beating a dead horse with this one, but it is game 12, the last game of the season, and the Florida defense was still not getting set before the snap or looking to the sideline for the call as the play was starting. And I know it’s not just because there were young guys in because it’s been happening all year with the veterans.

Something needs to change heading into next year on the defensive side of the ball because blown coverages, not being able to get lined up, and giving up your third 600-yard performance to an opposing offense on the season when the program had two all-time before that is not the “Gator Standard” that Dan Mullen has preached since returning to Gainesville.

4. And finally, the Gators seem to lack leadership, at least on the defensive side of the ball. Going back to the days of Tim Tebow and Brandon Spikes in 2008, Dante Fowler in 2012, Jarrad Davis in 2016, and even Jonathan Greenard last year, the Gators had that vocal veteran leader on the field that held everyone accountable and wouldn’t let players slack off or get away with less than their best effort. I didn’t see that on this team during the season and definitely not on Wednesday.

As I said above, the players looked disinterested and like they were just going through the motions, and there was no leader to keep that from happening. Someone needs to step up moving forward and take on that leadership role into the offseason and next season.

Who that will be? I couldn’t tell you, but it needs to happen or the Gators could see a repeat of what was the worst defense in program history.