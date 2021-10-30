What went wrong for the Gators in Jacksonville

The Gators got bit by the turnover bug

Florida played a clean, tight game until there was about two and a half minutes left in the first half, and then the turnover bug bit. Anthony Richardson fumbled the ball while fighting for extra yards when the Gators were pinned inside their own five-yard line. On the following play, UGA went 11 yards for a touchdown. On the next drive, Richardson threw an interception over the middle on a pass that was tipped by a defensive lineman dropping into coverage, which resulted in a 36-yard touchdown on the following play. Then for the third drive in a row, the Gators turned it over, which was another interception by Richardson that was returned for a touchdown by Nakobe Dean. In a matter of just over two minutes of game time, the score went from 3-0 to 24-0 to close the first half.

Florida’s kicking game was woeful

On the few occasions the Gators were able to get into scoring distance on offense, they could not capitalize. Kicker Jace Christmann, who entered the game having made 3-of-4 field goals and is the most accurate kicker in Mississippi State history by 80 percent of his kicks, missed two field goals in the game. In a game against the nation's top-ranked team, you cannot have drives that get you into scoring territory come up empty and expect to win or even keep it close.

The play calling was way too conservative

In my opinion, the play calling throughout the entire game was way too conservative. From an outside perspective, it looked like Dan Mullen was afraid to open up the playbook for first-time starter, Anthony Richardson, who was tasked with operating against an imposing Georgia defense. There were constant runs and short passes throughout the entire game. On several occasions, receivers were running routes short of the sticks on third down. In a game where the Florida defense played one of, if not their best game of the year, they were not helped out by the offense, going three and out twice and having five drives that ended in two minutes or less.

The Gators didn’t capitalize on turnovers