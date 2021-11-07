What went wrong in Columbia

Coming off the heels of what looked to be the most embarrassing loss of Dan Mullen’s tenure as the head coach at Florida, Gators Territory takes a look at what went wrong last night to lead to the 40-17 shellacking by the Gamecocks. In short, just about everything went wrong for the Gators, but here are a few things that really stood out.

Lack of ability to run the ball

All year, the Gators have been a team that has relied on the running game to get their offense going. Heading into the game, Florida had the sixth-ranked rushing attack in the country but didn’t run the ball a single time in the first two drives. When they finally decided to run the ball, the offensive line got no push against the 88th-ranked rushing defense in the country that before last night was giving up just south of 169 yards per game on the ground.

Turnovers strike again

I said in my 3-2-1 article earlier this week that in order for South Carolina to keep the game close and possibly win, they would need to force turnovers. While that wasn’t entirely true as the Gamecocks offense looked like a completely different animal with Jason Brown at the helm, the defense was still able to force two turnovers: one interception and one fumble that was returned for a touchdown just before the half. That is the second week in a row that the Gators have turned the ball over just before half that led to points for the opposing team.

Inability to stop the run….. again

For the second time this year, a team ranked outside the top 100, yes, you read that right, in rushing offense was able to gash the Florida defense for its highest rushing total for the season. South Carolina came into the game ranked 108th in rushing yards per game, averaging just over 117 yards per contest. They were able to rack up 284 yards on the ground on Saturday night with two running backs eclipsing the 100-yard mark. As a team, the Gamecocks averaged almost 6.8 yards per carry on the night.

The coaches looked disinterested