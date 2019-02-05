Ticker
When are Florida's targets announcing on National Signing Day?

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Florida football will hope to close the 2019 class on a high note on Wednesday. The Gators will await a few LOIs on National Signing Day .

Here is the expected schedule for the day:

**All times are eastern**

COMMITS

WR Arjei Henderson: 8:00 a.m.

LB Diwun Black: 9:00 a.m.

TARGETS

DE Khris Bogle: 8:00 a.m.

DL Charles Moore: 10:30 a.m. (Moore informed me that it will be streaming on YouTube. We are looking to confirm it that it is 9:30 am central, this 10:30 am eastern)

ATH Mark-Antony Richards: 12 p.m. (Richards mentioned that he will be streaming it on Instagram Live)

CB Kaiir Elam: 1:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

OL Ira Henry: 2:00 p.m.

