GatorsTerritory - When will Dan Mullen speak at SEC Media Days?

When will Dan Mullen speak at SEC Media Days?
After missing a year to do the pandemic, the Southeastern Conference is pleased to be able to hold its annual media circus — SEC Media Days — this July.
The annual event is returning to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama from July 19-22.
Dan Mullen, accompanied by a contingent of Florida Gators players, will speak to the media on the first day of the event, Monday. Times and more detailed event information will be released closer to the event.
Full SEC Media Days Schedule
|Day
|Coaches
|
Monday, July 19
|
Dan Mullen - Florida
Ed Orgeron - LSU
Shane Beamer - South Carolina
|
Tuesday, July 20
|
Kirby Smart - Georgia
Mark Stoops - Kentucky
Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss
Josh Heupel - Tennessee
|
Wednesday, July 21
|
Nick Saban - Alabama
Mike Leach - Mississippi State
Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M
Clark Les - Vanderbilt
|
Thursday, July 22
|
Sam Pittman - Arkansas
Bryan Harsin - Auburn
Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri