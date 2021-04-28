GatorsTerritory - When will Dan Mullen speak at SEC Media Days?

After missing a year to do the pandemic, the Southeastern Conference is pleased to be able to hold its annual media circus — SEC Media Days — this July.

The annual event is returning to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama from July 19-22.

Dan Mullen, accompanied by a contingent of Florida Gators players, will speak to the media on the first day of the event, Monday. Times and more detailed event information will be released closer to the event.