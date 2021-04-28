 GatorsTerritory - When will Dan Mullen speak at SEC Media Days?
When will Dan Mullen speak at SEC Media Days?

After missing a year to do the pandemic, the Southeastern Conference is pleased to be able to hold its annual media circus — SEC Media Days — this July.

The annual event is returning to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama from July 19-22.

Dan Mullen, accompanied by a contingent of Florida Gators players, will speak to the media on the first day of the event, Monday. Times and more detailed event information will be released closer to the event.

Full SEC Media Days Schedule

SEC Media Days schedule 
Day Coaches 

Monday, July 19

Dan Mullen - Florida

Ed Orgeron - LSU

Shane Beamer - South Carolina

Tuesday, July 20

Kirby Smart - Georgia

Mark Stoops - Kentucky

Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss

Josh Heupel - Tennessee

Wednesday, July 21

Nick Saban - Alabama

Mike Leach - Mississippi State

Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M

Clark Les - Vanderbilt

Thursday, July 22

Sam Pittman - Arkansas

Bryan Harsin - Auburn

Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri

