A look at the Gators' schedule this week at NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is set to take place this next week in Indianapolis and the Gators will be well represented with eight players making the trip.
CJ Henderson, Jabari Zuniga, Jon Greenard, Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain, Lamical Perine and Tommy Townsend will all compete in front of NFL Scouts.
Here is the expected schedule for the week-long event in relation to each Florida player participating:
Feb. 23
Wide receivers Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland and Freddie Swain all arrive.
-Registration
-Orientation
-Interviews
Feb 24
Running back Lamical Perine and punter Tommy Townsend will arrive
-Registration
-Orientation
-Interviews
Jefferson, Cleveland, and Swain start day two
-Measurements
-Pre-exam at the hospital
-Interviews
Feb. 25
Pass rushers Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga arrive in Indy.
-Registration
-Orientation
-Interviews
Perine and Townsend start day two
-Measurements
-Pre-exam at the hospital
-Interviews
Jefferson, Cleveland, and Swain will start day three
- Media
-Medical Exams
-Position coach interview
-Psychological testing
Feb. 26
CB CJ Henderson arrives
-Registration
-Orientation
-Interviews
Greenard and Zuniga start day two
-Measurements
-Pre-exam at the hospital
-Interviews
Perine and Townsend start day three
- Media
-Medical Exams
-Position coach interview
-Psychological testing
Jefferson, Cleveland, and Swain will start day four
-NFLPA Meetings
-Interviews
-Bench Press
-Psychological Testing
Feb. 27
CJ Henderson starts day two
-Measurements
-Pre-exam at the hospital
-Interviews
Greenard and Zuniga start day three
- Media
-Medical Exams
-Position coach interview
-Psychological testing
Perine and Townsend start day four
-NFLPA Meetings
-Interviews
-Bench Press
-Psychological Testing
Jefferson, Cleveland, and Swain will start day five
-Limited Testing
-Interviews
- On-field workout
Feb. 28
CJ Henderson starts day three
- Media
-Medical Exams
-Position coach interview
-Psychological testing
Greenard and Zuniga start day four
-NFLPA Meetings
-Interviews
-Bench Press
-Psychological Testing
Perine and Townsend start day five
-Limited Testing
-Interviews
- On-field workout
Jefferson, Cleveland, and Swain depart Indianapolis.
Feb. 29
CJ Henderson starts day four
-NFLPA Meetings
-Interviews
-Bench Press
-Psychological Testing
Greenard and Zuniga start day five
-Limited Testing
-Interviews
- On-field workout
Perine and Townsend depart Indianapolis
Mar. 1
CJ Henderson starts day five
-Limited Testing
-Interviews
- On-field workout
Greenard and Zuniga depart Indianapolis
Mar. 2
CJ Henderson departs Indianapolis
The combine will air on NFL Network. Here is a link to the schedule of when you watch certain events on the network.