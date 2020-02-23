OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

The NFL Combine is set to take place this next week in Indianapolis and the Gators will be well represented with eight players making the trip.

CJ Henderson, Jabari Zuniga, Jon Greenard, Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain, Lamical Perine and Tommy Townsend will all compete in front of NFL Scouts.

Here is the expected schedule for the week-long event in relation to each Florida player participating: