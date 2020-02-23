News More News
A look at the Gators' schedule this week at NFL Combine

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
@JacquieFran_

The NFL Combine is set to take place this next week in Indianapolis and the Gators will be well represented with eight players making the trip.

CJ Henderson, Jabari Zuniga, Jon Greenard, Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain, Lamical Perine and Tommy Townsend will all compete in front of NFL Scouts.

Here is the expected schedule for the week-long event in relation to each Florida player participating:

Here is the breakdown for each Gator by day: 

Feb. 23

Wide receivers Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland and Freddie Swain all arrive.

-Registration

-Orientation

-Interviews

Feb 24

Running back Lamical Perine and punter Tommy Townsend will arrive

-Registration

-Orientation

-Interviews

Jefferson, Cleveland, and Swain start day two

-Measurements

-Pre-exam at the hospital

-Interviews

Feb. 25

Pass rushers Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga arrive in Indy.

-Registration

-Orientation

-Interviews

Perine and Townsend start day two

-Measurements

-Pre-exam at the hospital

-Interviews

Jefferson, Cleveland, and Swain will start day three

- Media

-Medical Exams

-Position coach interview

-Psychological testing

Feb. 26

CB CJ Henderson arrives

-Registration

-Orientation

-Interviews

Greenard and Zuniga start day two

-Measurements

-Pre-exam at the hospital

-Interviews

Perine and Townsend start day three

- Media

-Medical Exams

-Position coach interview

-Psychological testing

Jefferson, Cleveland, and Swain will start day four

-NFLPA Meetings

-Interviews

-Bench Press

-Psychological Testing

Feb. 27

CJ Henderson starts day two

-Measurements

-Pre-exam at the hospital

-Interviews

Greenard and Zuniga start day three

- Media

-Medical Exams

-Position coach interview

-Psychological testing

Perine and Townsend start day four

-NFLPA Meetings

-Interviews

-Bench Press

-Psychological Testing

Jefferson, Cleveland, and Swain will start day five

-Limited Testing

-Interviews

- On-field workout

Feb. 28

CJ Henderson starts day three

- Media

-Medical Exams

-Position coach interview

-Psychological testing

Greenard and Zuniga start day four

-NFLPA Meetings

-Interviews

-Bench Press

-Psychological Testing

Perine and Townsend start day five

-Limited Testing

-Interviews

- On-field workout

Jefferson, Cleveland, and Swain depart Indianapolis.

Feb. 29

CJ Henderson starts day four

-NFLPA Meetings

-Interviews

-Bench Press

-Psychological Testing

Greenard and Zuniga start day five

-Limited Testing

-Interviews

- On-field workout

Perine and Townsend depart Indianapolis

Mar. 1

CJ Henderson starts day five

-Limited Testing

-Interviews

- On-field workout

Greenard and Zuniga depart Indianapolis

Mar. 2

CJ Henderson departs Indianapolis

The combine will air on NFL Network. Here is a link to the schedule of when you watch certain events on the network.


