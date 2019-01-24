GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s jump from 4-7 to 10-3 was one of the best and biggest upgrades in the county last season, but the Gators can still improve and take another step forward.

When you look at the numbers, there doesn’t seem to be much more you can improve on when you had the most improved offense in points per game, fifth-most improved defense in points per game, fifth-most improved pass defense and ninth-most improved rushing offense.

Florida’s passing efficiency and third down offense also saw massive jumps. So, what can they possibly improve upon after such a great first season under Dan Mullen?

Well, I’m glad you asked.

Completion percentage

Although Feleipe Franks threw for the most touchdowns since Tim Tebow, he ranked 76th nationally in completion percentage last season at 58 percent.

He kept improving throughout the season as he became more and more comfortable, but he still has some holes in his game. If he can continue to stay on that arch, he can honestly be a great quarterback here.

We saw what strides he made in one season in this system. Lets see what he can do in two.

Penalties

It may be nitpicky, but the Gators had a horrible season when it came to penalties. They were tied for 106th in the country in penalties with 95 on the season for a total of 789 yards.

There were too many instances we saw a false start come at the most inopportune time and put the Gators behind the sticks.

Penalties aren’t the biggest indicator when it comes to victories, (Ohio State was the worst in the country with 116) but they do matter.

It is so much harder to defeat a team that doesn’t beat themselves, especially when you have a team like Florida that can be incredibly efficient and great in situational football. When you shoot yourself in the foot it throws everything off.

Red zone defense

Speaking of situational football, the Gators red zone defense was not particularly good last season. It’s incredibly difficult to shut down an offense after they have driven the length of the field and moved within the 20-yard line.

However, Florida’s defense allowed a 91 percent scoring percentage in the red zone. The silver lining might be that they only allowed 32 total trips within the 20 on the season. Only six schools allowed fewer trips.

Nonetheless though, 18 of those 32 trips resulted in touchdowns (62%) and the Gators defense can definitely make a jump in this department.

With how the game has changed in the last few years to favor offenses and scoring even more, forcing field goals instead of allowing touchdowns is more important than ever.

Third down defense

This category saw one of the fewest drop offs from 2017 to 2018. Offensively Florida finished ranked 47th this past season on third down, up 69 spots from last season, but defensively the Gators fell 30 spots from 22nd in the country to 52nd.

Florida wasn’t necessarily bad on third down this past season, but when you look at their losses, third down defense tells the tale. Against Georgia, Florida allowed eight conversions on 14 attempts (57%) to the Bulldogs.

When the Tigers came to town they went 11-18 (61%) on third down and Kentucky was even better, going 9-13 (69%) on third down.

They call it the money down for a reason. When opponents convert, they stay on the field longer, they wear down a defense more and the most obvious one, they score more.

Overall, Florida was solid on third down this season, but if they want to improve and take that next step after a 10-3 season, they have to be better on third down defensively.

