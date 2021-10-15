 GatorsTerritory - Where the Florida and LSU starters ranked as recruits
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-15 09:07:10 -0500') }} football

Where the Florida and LSU starters ranked as recruits

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

While LSU has certainly fell short of expectations in 2021, Ed Orgeron's roster still features a boatload of players who were highly-regarded as recruits.

The same goes for Florida, which features over a dozen starters who were previously equipped with four-star status.

Here is where the projected starters for Saturday's matchup ranked as recruits.

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Offensive Line

NOTE: LSU center Liam Shanahan was not in the Rivals.com database coming out of high school. He is a transfer from Harvard who relocated to Baton Rouge prior to the 2020 season.

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Cornerback

NOTE: LSU cornerback Darren Evans was not in the Rivals.com database coming out of high school. The Baton Rouge native is a transfer from Nicholls State who returned home last September.

STAR/Nickel

Safety

